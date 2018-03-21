Deputies search for truck connected to catalytic converter thefts

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - St. Johns County deputies need help to track down a truck they believe is connected to the theft of a dozen catalytic converters around the county.

Nine converters were cut from cars in the Whispering Woods and Whispering Pines Apartment complexes Sunday and Monday. Two others were stolen from Casa del Mar in the same time frame, deputies said.

Another theft was reported Sunday in the parking lot of one of the St. Augustine outlet malls, where deputies say the possible suspect's truck was caught on surveillance cameras.

They said a Magnetic Gray 2018 Ford F150 XLT with a Florida tag (unknown number) drove around the mall parking lot and stopped next to a Honda CRV.

The truck has a soft black bed cover, and the passenger appeared to be a black male wearing an orange construction vest, deputies said.

According to surveillance video, the unidentified driver got out of the vehicle and removed the catalytic converter from the Honda before getting back into the F150 and driving toward Bozard Ford.

Deputies believe the same truck was connected to the other reported catalytic converter thefts, and they're hoping you can help them find it.

Anyone with any information concerning the vehicle or the individual driving it is asked to contact detectives at the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office at 904-824-8304. You can also remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers of N.E. Florida at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).

