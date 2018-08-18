Deputies searching for man seen dragging woman into truck near Palencia

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A woman jumped out of a moving truck on U.S. 1 in St. Johns County and ran for help at construction site before a man she said was her boyfriend grabbed her and dragged her away, deputies said.

They are searching for the man and woman, who were last seen headed north on U.S. 1 toward Jacksonville.

Deputies said someone saw the woman jump out of the truck as it was headed north on U.S. 1 near Palencia. She ran to a nearby construction site, asking for help.

The pickup truck circled the area and pulled back into the construction site. It was captured on surveillance video.

The man, who the woman indicated was her boyfriend, forcibly took control of the woman, dragging her back to the truck as she asked a citizen to call police, deputies said.

When the citizen tried to intervene, the man motioned threats to harm the person and then forced the woman into the truck before heading north again on U.S. 1 toward Jacksonville.

The suspect is described as a white man wearing Hawaiian board shorts and no shirt. He is well tanned and about 6 feet, 2 inches tall.

The truck's tag was not visible in the surveillance video.

Anyone who might know who the man and woman are or who may have information on their whereabouts is asked to call the nearest local law enforcement agency or the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304.

