Deputies: Snapchat conversation with teen leads to Ponte Vedra man's arrest

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Plans to meet with a 15-year-old girl led to the arrest of a Ponte Vedra Beach man, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

Ryan Peirson, 30, faces multiple felony charges, including lewd and lascivious behavior, obscene communication and cruelty toward a child, according to an arrest report.

Deputies said he used Snapchat to lure the teenager.

According to the arrest report, the girl's mother learned of their communication on Snapchat and alerted the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they then used the Snapchat account to arrange the meetup and Peirson was arrested at the set location.

During an interview at the Sheriff's Office, "when the comment was made about traveling to have sex with a 15 year old girl, Ryan nodded his head and said, 'I know,'" the arrest report said.

Peirson was booked Tuesday night into the St. Johns County jail, where he remained as of Wednesday afternoon on $80,000 bond, online jail records show.

