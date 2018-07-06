Deputies: St. Augustine man hit by BB gunshot from passing bicyclists

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A St. Augustine man was struck by a BB early Thursday morning while standing outside a home on Oakland Avenue, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The 34-year-old said three guys riding down the street on bicycles shot a BB gun toward him, hitting him in the back of his left arm. He said it happened between 1 to 3 a.m. Thursday.

The shots also damaged the siding of a home and windshield of a car.

Deputies said a similar incident was reported between 2 and 3 a.m. by another complainant.

Deputies said if the three suspects are found, they could face charges of misdemeanor battery and property damage.

