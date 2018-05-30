Deputies warn about dating app scam in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office issued a warning Wednesday about a scam involving a popular dating app.

Investigators said they have gotten several complaints from residents who received a phone call from someone pretending to be with the Sheriff's Office.

In each case, residents had used the Plenty of Fish dating app. Soon after logging on, they received a call from someone who spoofed the agency's phone number and used the name of an actual employee.

The caller then told the would-be victim they needed to pay money to keep the Sheriff's Office from filing charges for sending out inappropriate pictures on the dating app.

None of residents who received the call indicated they did anything inappropriate, and no one has fallen for the scam, the Sheriff's Office said. Investigators say it's a reminder to be leery of anyone who calls claiming to be a law enforcement official and asks for money.

Anyone who receives the call, or one similar, is urged to hang up and contact the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

