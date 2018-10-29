Deputies: Woman, 20, involved in hit-and-run with baby son in car

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A 20-year-old Jacksonville woman was arrested Sunday in St. Johns County after deputies said she was involved in a hit-and-run with her baby in the car.

Deputies said Selina Townsend's vehicle rear-ended a red Toyota on State Road 207 at I-95 and then drove off. They said she was found later standing outside the vehicle on State Road 206 and I-95 with another woman.

Townsend's baby was in a car seat in the back seat, but when a deputy asked about the boy, they said Townsend “was unaware of him being in the car,” according to her arrest report.

The deputy said Townsend's speech was slurred, she was constantly salivating and swayed repeatedly.

She said she'd hit a pole and that she was “working to get my license fixed,” then later said she worked things out with the other driver, and it wasn’t a big deal.

The passenger told deputies that Townsend had taken Xanax and smoked marijuana earlier.

Townsend is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, driving with a suspended or revoked license and child endangerment.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.