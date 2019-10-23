Deputies: Woman arrested after 81-year-old man found dead in home

A woman was arrested Tuesday after a man was found dead in a home Friday, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

Jill Sheila Agonis, 65, is charged with second-degree murder with a firearm.

The death investigation began after deputies said they received a phone call from someone from the Northeast. The caller said he had a conversation with a resident who indicated she was going to harm another person and then harm herself, according to the Sheriff's Office. At the time, the location of the person making the threats was unknown, deputies said.

Investigators said they began a database search for a person with the same name provided, which yielded several possible addresses in St. Johns County. Deputies were sent to each of the various locations.

At one of the addresses, Oxford Drive, deputies said they found a woman sitting in a vehicle in the driveway on Friday. Deputies said they gave commands for the woman to exit the car, but she did not. Deputies said they approached the car and found the woman had injuries "consistent with a cutting/stabbing" that appeared to be self-inflicted. They then began lifesaving measures, and the woman was transported to an area hospital.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies went into the home and found a man, identified as 81-year-old William Arthur Keefe, dead of multiple gunshot wounds. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Investigators said they obtained a warrant for Agonis' arrest as a result of the investigation and she was booked Tuesday into the Clay County jail following her release from the hospital.

St. Johns County detectives noted that the Clay County Sheriff's Office assisted them with the arrest.

