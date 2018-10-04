Despite pushback, Wawa proposal passes in St. Johns County

Sky4 shows an aerial view of where the proposed Wawa would be located.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - The proposal to build a Wawa convenience store at the corner of U.S. 1 and St. Augustine South Drive received unanimous approval Thursday from St. Johns County Planning and Zoning, despite opposition from people living nearby.

According to a county official, the proposal must still go through staff to see if any changes should be made before going to the board for a final acceptance or rejection.

During a meeting Thursday afternoon, people living in the St. Augustine South subdivision had an opportunity to voice their concerns to county leaders.

There's also an online petition, with over 100 signatures of people against the development.

Among St. Augustine South residents' concerns is the plan to move an entranceway further back into the neighborhood, in line with Segovia Street.

Aside from the traffic concerns, people also don’t want to deal with light pollution and extra noise.

