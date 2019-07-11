New development for southern St. Johns County in the works

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Development has been booming in northern St. Johns County for years with no plans of slowing down. While it’s not the same story 30 minutes south, you can’t help but notice the potential for development in the area of State Road 207, just off I-95.

Chris Shee is founder and CEO of MasterCraft Builder Group. He's putting together a plan to bring new development to the area using more than 2,700 acres. He said his vision will take the southern end of the county to new heights.

VIEW: Site Plan

“I want to bring a high-quality development that is very well thought out, very well planned and is the right thing for the community,” Shee said.

Shee’s vision includes 3,700 homes, 1,000,000 square feet of office and industrial space, 600 hotel rooms, and 3,000,000 square feet of commercial retail. Shee said that can include churches and religious institutions. His hope is to also bring public parks, kayak trails, and bike paths. 27 acres have also been earmarked for a potential school site if it is needed. He said he expects to have more talks with the school district to determine if the area selected is the right spot for a school.

With new homeowners, workers and visitors, Shee is also thinking about traffic. That’s why he also wants to include a new interchange on I-95 between S.R. 207 and 206. He says this would connect with local roads and ease congestion in the area.

“We will be clearing up and cleaning up the majority of those issues,” Shee said. “Almost 15,000 residents that live right there in the area will have a direct connection to I-95.

Shee has submitted applications to the county and he says he wants to meet with residents in the area, including homeowner’s associations. Overall, he says the approval process for the development will take at least a year and a half. His plan is to name is Parris Farms.

The process for the interchange will take even longer. Shee said that will require both state and federal approval.

“It’s my neighborhood as well. It’s my community as well,” Shee said. “I feel like I have a really good pulse on what we need to have down there.”

