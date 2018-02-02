Development booms as Durbin Park project moves forward

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Construction is close to going vertical for Durbin Park. The project will bring new shopping and dining options to the Northern part of St. Johns County.

Located west of Interstate-95 and south of Racetrack Rd, the park is currently still flat ground. However, the landscape will start changing very soon as more and more businesses sign on to be a part of the development.

The site has transformed since June 2016, when Gate Petroleum and Gatlin development first announced the project.

Last week, St. John’s County issued a building permit for Walmart. The 200,000 square foot store will be the largest building in phase one of the project.

Gatlin Development’s latest layout shows nearly 30 businesses set to be a part of phase one. This includes places to shop like Walmart, Ross, Petco, Five Below and Home Depot. It also includes places to eat like Five Guys, Tropical Smoothie Café, Keke’s Breakfast Café, and Firehouse Subs.

The Pavilion at Durbin Park is broken up into four phases. Once complete, it’ll include retail shops, office space, entertainment, housing, and hotels. In addition, the 1,700 acre plan lays out space for bike trails, lakes, and green space.

News4Jax has reached out to Gatlin to see if the project is still on track for their early 2019 opening goal. This article will be updated as soon as they have an update.



