Divers search for murder weapon in St. Johns County pond

Vermount James Anderson (pictured left) was arrested after Everett Thompson (pictured right) was found dead in a pickup truck in rural St. Johns County.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A dive team is searching a pond in St. Johns County for the weapon that killed a St. Augustine man just before Christmas, the Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Everett Davon Thompson was found shot to death in a pickup truck on Poa Boy Farms Road off County Road 214 late last year.

Months later, Vermount James Anderson, 37, was charged with first-degree murder in the case.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Anderson owed Thompson several thousand dollars. On the day he was shot, Thompson went to St. Augustine to meet with Anderson and collect the money he was owed.

As the two men met, the Sheriff's Office said, Anderson pulled out a gun and fired a shot through the open door of the pickup truck, killing Thompson.

A Sheriff's Office spokesman said Thursday that the investigation had led detectives to a pond on Holmes Boulevard in the West Augustine area not far from a middle school. Divers were called in to search the pond for the gun used to kill Thompson.

