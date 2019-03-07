Do you recognize her? She's sought after a theft, deputies say

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies need help identifying a woman that was captured on camera cashing a bad check at a bank in Yulee, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said someone's purse was stolen out of a car that was burglarized at park. The woman in the photo cashed one of the victim's personal checks.

The car the woman is seen driving, investigators said, was reported stolen out of Jacksonville. It's a silver Nissan Altima with a Florida tag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NW District Detectives Office at 209-3440 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477 (TIPS).

Photo: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office

