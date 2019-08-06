Don't waste chance to have your voice heard on proposed rate hike

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Tens of thousands of people in St. Johns County could end up paying more for trash and recycling collection if a proposed rate hike is approved next month by county commissioners.

St. Johns County leaders say solid waste collection is costing more money, and that's why a rate hike is necessary.

Residents have one last chance to give feedback about the proposed rate hike at a 9 a.m. meeting Tuesday at the county administration building on San Sebastian View in St. Augustine.

More than 86,000 county residents have already received a letter from the solid waste manager about the rate hike. Wendy Hicks explains that the cost of providing the services is going up, which means what the county charges residents needs to go up.

Right now, the maximum amount St. Johns County residents pay to receive these services is $222. That number has been in place since 2008.

If county leaders vote in favor of the rate hike, St. Johns County residents will pay more money each fiscal year, starting with an $8 increase to $230 for 2019-2020. The next year, the cost will go up another $6. That $6 increase would happen every year through 2023 – bringing the total for the services to $254.

The companies contracted with St. Johns County to collected waste say the increased costs come from changes in the recycling market.

Property owners are invited to speak at the meeting Tuesday morning. They can also draft written objections to the proposed rate hike ahead of the vote next month.

If you have questions and can't make it to the meeting, call 904-827-6980 or email solidwaste@sjcfl.us.

