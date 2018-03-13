Driver pleads no contest in 2015 hit-and-run death of bicyclist

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A man arrested in connection with the 2015 hit-and-run death of a bicyclist in St. Augustine pleaded no contest Monday to charges of leaving the scene of a crash causing a fatality and perjury. Jay Alix, 47, was sentenced to four years in probation, to be followed by six years of probation.

Benjamin Kausch was struck and killed Jan. 16, 2015, while riding his bike along U.S. 1 just south of Stokes Landing Road in St. Augustine.

According to the arrest report, a Crime Stoppers tip in the death of 45-year-old Benjamin Kausch, lad authorities to Alix. Troopers found front-end damage on Alix's SUV, but he told them he hit a deer. The vehicle was processed for evidence and paint from Kausch's bicycle was found on the SUV.

Alix worked at the time as a chef at Kings Head British Pub, which is less than 2 miles from the scene of the accident.

After the hit-and-run crash, Kausch's family placed a "ghost bike" along U.S. 1 as a tribute to him and in hopes that whoever was responsible would come forward.

