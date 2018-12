HASTINGS, Fla. - A driver died Friday morning in a fiery crash in Hastings, reported the St. Johns Fire Rescue department.

The crash took place on 8905A Hastings Boulevard around 3 a.m.

Firefighters say the driver slammed into a pole before the car was engulfed in flames.

They arrived to find the driver had died on scene, said Captain Bob Snell with the fire department.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.