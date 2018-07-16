DUI suspect asks if he was stopped for 'bumping that car'

ST. JOHNS COUNTY - The stepfather of two young children was arrested for DUI after he told a deputy he hit a parked car while children were in the backseat of the SUV he was driving, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Daniel Ferchalk, 37, was pulled over by a deputy for not wearing his seatbelt. When the deputy approached the SUV Ferchalk was driving, Ferchalk asked if he was being stopped for "bumping that car back there."

Ferchalk told the deputy he collided with a parked SUV in the parking lot of a CVS on A1A South, the incident report said. Ferchalk then gave the deputy his Florida identification card and told the deputy his license had been suspended for DUI.

According to the report, the mother of the two children, who were ages 10 and 13, was also in the SUV. She told the deputy Ferchalk was their stepfather and that Ferchalk had consumed "literally two beers" about an hour before they picked up the kids.

The Sheriff's Office said Ferchalk's license was suspended in March 2004 for DUI, and revoked just weeks later.

Ferchalk was arrested an taken to jail. The mother and her children had to find another ride home.

