Durbin Park adding new restaurants with much more to come

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - One of the biggest growth areas in the country is right here in Northeast Florida, northern St. Johns County.

And with people moving to the area that means there's a demand for retail. That explosive population growth has led to the birth of The Pavilion at Durbin Park. The development is being done in two phases and Phase 1 is now 90% complete.

The shopping complex is massive, almost 700,000 square feet. It sits at 9B and 295 right on the border of Duval and St. Johns County.

The main anchors the of plaza and first to open were Walmart and Home Depot. There's also a Ross and a Petco.

With about 44,000 new residential units on the drawing board and population expected to grow more than 3.5% every year, there's a need for even more services.

Construction continues on this 12-screen Cinemark movie theater. Look for the popcorn to start popping and the first movies to be shown sometime during the first quarter of 2020. And construction continues on the new Publix.

Also scheduled to open in the near future are Ulta, Peterbrooke Chocolatier and Club Pilates. As for new restaurants, Mellow Mushroom plans to open, but there is not an open date scheduled yet. And if you like Korean style fried chicken, Bonchon will be opening its doors soon.

Now, that's just Phase 1. Plans are to move on to the second phase and have it complete within the next year and a half, or so. When all is said and done, the entire complex will be twice the size of the St. Johns Town Center.

