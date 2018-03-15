Family displaced after St. Augustine home catches fire

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A family was displaced from their St. Augustine home Wednesday evening after it caught fire, St. Johns County Fire Rescue said.

Crews responded about 7 p.m. to a home near the intersection of West 7th Street and Volusia Street.

Initial fire crews said all occupants were out of the residence as the blaze was showing from the home's attic space.

Fire Rescue was able to get the blaze under control and began overhaul operations.

No injuries were reported, fire officials said.

The American Red Cross was called to assist two adults and one child, who were displaced from their home.

The fire marshal was called to investigate and determine the cause of the fire.

