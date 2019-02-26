FDLE: Man accused of raping girl is father of her child

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Lab reports from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed that a 39-year-old St. Johns County man accused of raping a girl over a period of months is the father of her child.

According to the arrest report, Keith Napsky is accused of tying up the victim, forcing her to take illegal drugs and sexually assault her over a period of years.

The report said the girl met Napsky through mutual friends in 2015. She needed a place to stay and eventually moved in with him. A short time later, deputies said he began manipulating her, restraining her, giving her drugs and raping her.

The Department of Law Enforcement used DNA swabs from the man, woman and child to confirm that he is the biological father.

Napsky was arrested last Friday and remains in the St. Johns County Jail on $50,000 bond.

