FDLE: Pills labeled all natural, really prescription meds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A consumer alert has been issued for capsules sold under the brand name “Dr. Seltzer” for erectile dysfunction.

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations and the Food and Drug Administration Office of Criminal Investigations said the blue pills labeled as an all-natural, herbal substance containing shiitake mushroom extract are really Sildenafil, the active ingredient in certain erectile dysfunction drugs.

The High-Intensity Drug Task Force, or HIDTA and Tri-County Narcotics Task Force began investigating the pills after Customs and Border Protection interdicted a large package coming from China scheduled for delivery to a Ponte Vedra address.

The pills are believed to have been sold on eBay and in retail stores in St. John’s County. The pills sell for $10.99 each, and agents seized more than $800,000 worth of the pills.

Some side effects of Sildenafil are serious and can be fatal to certain individuals. The Drug Task Force recommends that individuals who have purchased Dr. Seltzer’s erectile dysfunction tablets dispose of them and contact their physician if they used the product.

The investigation into this case is active. The HIDTA Tri-County Task Force is comprised of agents and detectives from FDLE; Homeland Security Investigations; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Putnam, Flagler, and St. Johns Sheriffs’ Offices; and the Palatka Police Department.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the FDLE’s St. Augustine Field Office at 904-209-3180.

