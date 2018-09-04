FEMA approves $3.6 million for St. Johns County Irma expenses

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved more than $3.6 million for St. Johns County to help cover Hurricane Irma-related expenses.

FEMA will reimburse St. Johns County for debris-removal costs following the September 2017 hurricane.

After the storm, about 215,000 cubic yards of debris was removed from public property throughout the county and transported to disposal sites.

FEMA’s public assistance program is a cost-sharing program with the agency reimbursing applicants no less than 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining covered by a nonfederal source. FEMA reimbursed 90 percent of the total cost of the debris-removal project. The federal portion is paid directly to the state, which disburses funds to the agencies, local governments and nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.

FEMA has already approved nearly $6.6 million in public assistance grants to reimburse St. Johns County Hurricane Irma-related expenses.

More than 1,000 government entities and nonprofits across Florida are seeking public assistance reimbursement for Hurricane Irma.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.