ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - At least one person died in a crash Thursday evening in St. Augustine, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash blocked all northbound lanes of US-1 near the intersection of Andora Street.

A report is forthcoming from FHP investigators. It's unclear what caused the crash.

The names of those involved were not immediately released.

