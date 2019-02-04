FHP: Elderly woman killed in Elkton crash

ELKTON, Fla. - An elderly woman died in a St. Johns County crash Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Antoinette Mendez Greif, 71, from Elkton was driving eastbound on County Road 305 near State Road 207 when her Pontiac Solstice collided with another car. Troopers saw she was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash but died at the scene.

The driver in the second car was transported to Flagler Hospital with minor injuries.

FHP's crash report showed charges were pending.

