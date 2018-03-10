FHP: Pedestrian stuck, killed by vehicle in Ponte Vedra Beach

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Ponte Vedra Beach, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded about 10:30 p.m. to State Road A1A at Library Boulevard.

The vehicle remained at the scene and the driver is cooperating with authorities, troopers said.

All southbound lanes of State Road A1A are shut down and drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

