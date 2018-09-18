FHP searching for truck thief in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a truck thief who fled from troopers Monday night in St. Johns County.

The stolen Toyota Tacoma was spotted by a trooper traveling down A1A and State Road 312 around 10:17 p.m. The driver led FHP on a short chase before abandoning the truck and running off at the West St. Augustine Little League Park on Duval Street.

Troopers searched the area, but couldn't find the driver.

The incident report shows the driver faces charges that include fleeing and eluding law enforcement, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, and possession of marijuana.

