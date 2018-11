ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The St. Johns County fire and rescue arrived at a fire on A1A six minutes after a 911 call was received.

Fire rescue said at 7 a.m. Saturday, crews arrived at the two-story where smoke was showing. Crews extinguished the fire quickly.

The main house on the property was not involved, but the guest house and deck sustained damage from the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal.

