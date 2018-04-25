Fire Rescue: Person in serious condition after A1A apartment fire

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - One person was injured in an apartment fire Tuesday evening in St. Augustine, the St. Johns County Fire Rescue said.

Fire Rescue and the St. Augustine Fire Department responded just after 10:30 p.m. to the report of a fire in a unit of an apartment complex on State Road A1A South, just south of the St. Augustine Amphitheatre.

When crews arrived, Fire Rescue said, they found one person was had suffered injuries. Crews then began working to extinguish the blaze.

The person was treated by paramedics and was then airlifted to Orange Park Medical Center in serious condition, according to SJCFR.

Fire Rescue and the state fire marshal will be investigating the cause of the blaze.

