ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - An 18-year-old boy was pulled from a pond in St. Augustine early Wednesday evening, St. Johns County Fire Rescue said.

Fire Rescue was called about 6:15 p.m. to the pond along Stockbridge Lane, off of 4 Mile Road, and first responders began performing CPR on the teen.

He was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

News4Jax is on the way to the scene and will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.