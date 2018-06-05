Fire Rescue: 2 people suffer burns when boat engine bursts into flames

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were treated for burns after the boat they were on caught fire Monday afternoon, St. Johns County Fire Rescue said.

Units from Palm Valley, Ponte Vedra Beach and Nocatee responded and were able to extinguish the fully involved boat fire in a narrow canal near the Palm Valley Bridge.

Witnesses reported that the inboard gasoline engine burst into flames when the boaters tried to start it

The two boaters were treated at the scene for first-degree burns, firefighters said.

According to Fire Rescue, the small boat was destroyed. The flames also charred several pilings on a nearby bulkhead.

Investigators with Fire Rescue and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are investigating the cause of the boat fire.

