ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Two pedestrians were struck and killed by a Florida East Coast Railway train early Wednesday evening, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

It happened about 7 p.m. about 1 mile north of the intersection of U.S. 1 North and Lewis Speedway. The railroad crossing at that intersection was blocked at last check.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

