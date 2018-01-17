Fire Rescue: 38 patients moved after possible gas leak at rehab facility

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Patients at a health and rehabilitation facility in St. Augustine were evacuated and moved to a different wing of the facility after a possible gas leak Tuesday night, St. Johns County Fire Rescue said.

Fire Rescue crews and a hazmat team responded about 9:30 p.m. to the facility on Old Moultrie Road.

When they arrived, Fire Rescue said, a portable gas meter sounded an alarm, detecting possible gas in the facility.

The south wing of the facility was evacuated as a precaution and 38 patients were moved to the north wing, firefighters said.

No injuries were reported.

TECO is working to determine to the cause of the alarm.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.