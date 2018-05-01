Fire Rescue: Child in serious condition after suffering burns

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A child was hospitalized in serious condition after suffering burns Tuesday, St. Johns County Fire Rescue said.

According to Fire Rescue, a pediatric patient with burn injuries was taken to a Hastings fire station, where firefighters rendered aid.

The child was then transported to UF Health Shands hospital in Gainesville in serious condition, Fire Rescue said.

The cause is still under investigation.

The child's age and gender is not yet known.

