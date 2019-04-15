Firefighters make quick work of fire at St. Augustine fast-food joint

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Firefighters with St. Johns County Fire Rescue made quick work of a fire at a fast-food joint Monday morning in St. Augustine.

Crews were called just before 6:15 a.m. to the Sonic restaurant in the Cobblestone Village.

Heavy, black smoke was pushing out from the inside of the business when crews arrived and they immediately began interior and rooftop operations and quickly got the fire under control, Fire Rescue said.

State Fire Marshal investigators were called to determine the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported, Fire Rescue said.

Photo from St. Johns County Fire Rescue

