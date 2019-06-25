St. Augustine firefighters rescue baby accidentally locked inside car

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A News4Jax camera was rolling Monday evening when St. Augustine firefighters rescued an infant who was accidentally locked inside a car outside a McDonald's fast-food restaurant.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the McDonald's on State Road A1A near St. Augustine's historic district.

News4Jax was told the driver and the passenger of the car accidentally locked the child inside and couldn’t get back in.

The infant appeared to have been in the car for slightly more than 10 minutes while temperatures outside were in the low 90s.

Firefighters made the decision to break the rear passenger window to gain access inside.

Fortunately, the child was OK.

