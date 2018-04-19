Flagler Estates residents dealing with trash troubles

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - People living in the Flagler Estates, which is located in Hastings, are dealing with trash troubles.

Piles of illegally dumped trash could be seen Wednesday along Cracker Swamp Road.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, more than 500 pounds of trash, including furniture and chemicals that have the potential to contaminate the St. Johns River, has been dumped within the last month.

Investigators have no clue as to who has been dumping that trash, only saying there is enough litter to charge someone with a felony.

“I’ve got paint and roofing cement. I’ve seen batteries here. It’s not right," Flagler Estates resident William Fisher said. "People would rather bring it over here and throw it out than pay someone to haul it off.”

Flagler Estates Road and Water Control District foreman Mike Paesch said the amount of trash in the wooded area along Cracker Swamp Road and a second location near the St. Johns-Flagler county line is too overwhelming.

“I would have to say there’s at least six truckloads or trailers," Paesch said.

Right now, Flagler Estates residents are the ones who would foot the bill.

“We would have to pay the labor to pick it all up, plus hauling it off, plus paying to dump it at the landfill," Fisher said.

IMAGES: Trash dumped in Flagler Estates

Beyond the litter are wetlands that run into Deep Creek, which also runs into the St. Johns River.

Residents are worried the trash could somehow contaminate the river.

“It’s going to hurt fish, all the wildlife and people’s water," Paesch said.

Residents urged whoever responsible to do the right thing by taking the trash to a landfill.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304.

