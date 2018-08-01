Ford Mustang rented to Florida tourists had stolen plates

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Imagine renting a car while on vacation in a foreign country and then getting pulled over because the car has a stolen tag. Sounds stressful, right?

That’s what happened to two European tourists on a weekend trip to St. Augustine. They were heading south on U.S. 1 in a rented Ford Mustang when St. Johns County deputies stopped them.

"They have their guns. They have us put our hands on the dashboard," Brad Hovis told News4Jax sister station WKMG-TV. "They pull us out and handcuff us."

As it turns out, the traffic stop had nothing to do with how Hovis was driving, but rather the car he rented July 23 from Budget at Orlando International Airport.

"The issue was they had rented us a car with stolen license plates," said Hovis.

The tag had been reported stolen out of Orange County. Once deputies realized what had happened, they collected the stolen tag as evidence and allowed the pair to go free.

Unfortunately for Hovis and passenger Marco Paulo Macedo Foz, their road trip to Cape Canaveral was put on hold. The car was towed and they stayed the night in Jacksonville to wait for a new rental.

On the Brightside, Budget apologized for the inconvenience, extended Hovis’ rental at no extra charge and then offered him $500 cash for his troubles. A spokesperson issued a statement that said in part:

"This type of situation is an anomaly and not typical of our service. We are reviewing our practices and will make any necessary adjustments to ensure that this does not happen again."

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Chuck Mulligan said there are several ways this could happen. For instance, the original plate could have been stolen and replaced with the stolen one.

"We seized that tag and that tag will go back to the state, so now they are looking into what occurred in Orange County, what occurred with the company," said Mulligan.

