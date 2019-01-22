Former firefighter accused of beating woman arrested again

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A former firefighter of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department who resigned after he was accused of drunkenly beating a woman was arrested again and charged with battery, according to an arrest report from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The arrest report stated that Allen Hawk saw a woman he'd been drinking with climb onto a firetruck in the downtown area of St. Augustine. The woman was grabbed by the arm and thrown to the ground.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Hawk's blood alcohol level was 0.233 at the time of his arrest, almost three times the legal limit. Records show he's been arrested in the past for domestic battery and violation of domestic violence injunctions.

Hawk, 40, was also arrested for violating probation, which he was placed on following an arrest July 31, 2018. Records show Hawk was accused of beating and strangling a woman in St. Johns County, and he was suspended from JFRD.

Conditions of Hawk's suspension included anger management counseling and no consumption of alcohol. According to a JFRD spokesperson, Hawk resigned after his arrest in 2018.

