Former firefighter arrested again, charged with battery

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A former firefighter of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was arrested again and charged with domestic battery, a spokesman for the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

Allen Hawk, 41, was booked into the St. Johns County jail at 3:29 a.m. Saturday on charges of battery and violation of probation, according to online jail records. He's being held without bond.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Chuck Mulligan told News4Jax that Hawk was arrested after deputies were called to a home because of an altercation. Mulligan said it was unclear with whom Hawk had been in an altercation.

He also said Hawk had been drinking, which was a violation of Hawk's probation.

Records show Hawk has been arrested in the past on charges of domestic battery and violation of domestic violence injunctions.

In January, Hawk was arrested and charged with battery, according to an arrest report from the St. Augustine Police Department.

The arrest report stated that Hawk saw a woman he'd been drinking with climbing onto a firetruck in the downtown area of St. Augustine. The woman was grabbed by the arm and thrown to the ground.

He was also arrested at that time on violation of probation, on which he was placed following an arrest July 31, 2018. Records show Hawk was accused of beating and strangling a woman in St. Johns County, and he was suspended from JFRD.

Conditions of Hawk's suspension included anger management counseling and no consumption of alcohol. According to a JFRD spokesperson, Hawk resigned after his arrest in 2018.

