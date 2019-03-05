Harry's Seafood catches fire in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Firefighters with the St. Augustine Fire Department made quick work of a fire Monday night at Harry's Seafood Bar and Grille.

According to the Fire Department, the fire occurred between the first and second floor of the building, which is located downtown.

The fire was extinguished and crews were working to determine a cause, the Fire Department said. Firefighters are monitoring the building for hot spots.

The extent of damage done to the restaurant, if any, was unclear. The restaurant was closed down for the evening.

