Hate-filled posts draw concern from Creekside High students, parents

ST. JOHNS, Fla. - Some Creekside High School parents and students said they're upset over hate-filled social media posts.

There appear to be four pictures total, with two on each post. The first post involved two pictures, one showing two Creekside High School teenage girls who appear to be naked in a bathtub with swastikas drawn on their bodies, as well as on a wall behind them.

The district said those pictures are linked to two other offensive posts that followed from a teenage boy, who parents and students told News4Jax is a senior at Creekside High School. Those two pictures were also seen on Snapchat.

Paul Abbatinozzi, senior director of school services for the St. Johns County School District, said four students are facing punishment for the posts, which he said did not occur on school grounds or during school hours.

"They're certainly offensive. They have no place within the educational system or in society at all. They're inappropriate," Abbatinozzi said. "When an incident happens sometimes off-campus there is still an impact felt at the school level. Students became offended."

Due to privacy concerns, the district said it can’t talk about the consequences the four students are facing, but students and parents told News4Jax the four students involved received several days of out-of-school suspension, a punishment Kamryn Courson, a senior, said she doesn’t feel is enough.

"It was really upsetting. I go to the school and it’s all over the news," Courson said. "It’s just embarrassing.”

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office was also involved and said there was no criminal investigation because no crime was committed. Detectives did a threat assessment at the home of the teenage boy, which the Sheriff’s Office said did not reveal anything.

The district said the principal has met with several students individually, as well as in groups, including a group of Jewish students.

Abbatinozzi said the principal will continue to make himself available to any students who wish to talk about the posts.

