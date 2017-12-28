Here's where to park and ride to the NYE Beach Blast Off

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The St. Johns County Ocean Pier and its parking lot will be closed this weekend for the annual New Year's Eve Beach Blast Off.

The event, which features live music and fireworks, means the area will be closed beginning on Saturday through New Year's Day, a county commission spokesperson stated.

There will be free shuttle service to the event from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. People can park and ride at a list of locations across Anastasia Island. Click the links below for maps of those places:

