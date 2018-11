ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A popular television show is filming in Northeast Florida.

On Thursday, "House Hunters" started shooting an episode in St. Johns County, according to a post in the St. Johns Community Connection Facebook group.

The HGTV show follows couples and families as they search for a new home.

We'll have to wait and see which local houses are featured, but it's not clear when the episode will air.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.