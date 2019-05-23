Homeless man arrested, charged with violating domestic violence injunction

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested in St. Johns County Wednesday after deputies said the victim identified him. Ulysses Hikarip, 38, is accused of violating an injunction for protection from domestic violence from a 47-year-old woman and other charges.

Deputies said Hikarip showed up at the victim's home without warning on Tuesday around 7 a.m. and refused to leave even though he was asked to leave several times and had a court order to stay away from the woman.

Investigators said he took two credit cards from the woman's wallet without permission and used them himself to buy items.

Deputies say he bought money, goods, property, and services worth $100 or more.

Hikarip was booked into the St. Johns County Jail. No bond was set.

