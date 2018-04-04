Hundreds of new homes expected to be built near I-95 and SR 207

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - New homes, hotels and restaurants are expected to be built near the interchange of Interstate 95 and State Road 207 in St. Johns County.

Although ground hasn't been broken yet, county officials said, hundreds of new homes are expected to be built on the west side of I-95 and S.R. 207.

The new development includes a project called Winding Oaks, which will consist of 250 homes, and another project called Black Gold, where up to 400 homes will be built.

On the east side, near the St. Augustine Flea Market, crews are currently clearing the area for possible hotels and restaurants.

Resident George Troff said his concern is the traffic that the new development will bring.

"Even now, when you get out here, there's no light and traffic comes up 207," Troff said. "You have to really watch as you get in."

St. Johns County leaders told News4Jax on Tuesday that they’ll be working with the Florida Department of Transportation to conduct a traffic analysis for the area.

“As long as it doesn't interfere," Troff said. "I guess, it's hard where you live, if there’s too much traffic because if you have more people, then more things could happen.”

According to county officials, there's also a master plan in the works to redesign the golf course near I-95 and S.R. 207. They said the plan also consists of adding 250 homes in the golf course community.

That plan will go before the St. Johns County Commission in July.

