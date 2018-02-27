Dolphin beaches itself after apparent propeller injury

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - An injured dolphin beached itself Tuesday morning after suffering injuries that St. Johns County authorities speculate may have been caused by a propeller.

Deputies assisted biologists and a veterinarian at the scene as they evaluated the dolphin's injuries, according to a Facebook post by the Sheriff's Office.

RELATED: Molly the pig, adopted from animal rescue group, is eaten weeks later | VIDEO: Florida woman pays $500 water bill with pennies

Deputies said the dolphin was moved to an inflatable pool to get water and was then taken to SeaWorld for treatment.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.