FHP: Medical condition caused crash near International Golf Parkway

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol said two people were hurt after a crash on I-95 southbound near International Golf Parkway Sunday afternoon.

The crash involved a single car that hit a tree, then rolled over.

Troopers said the driver of the Volvo XC60 felt dizzy behind the wheel then blacked out and traveled off the right side of the highway into a tree.

The driver has been identified as Michel Comtois, 67, of Quebec. He was taken to Orange Park Medical Center with serious injuries.

A passenger in the car, Christine Nantel, 64, suffered only minor injuries in the crash. She too was taken to the hospital.

No one else was hurt.

