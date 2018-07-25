State: Victims didn't deserve to die, but James Colley does

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - In their final pitch Wednesday to convince all 12 jurors to sentence James Colley Jr. to death, prosecutors said Colley had plenty of chances on Aug. 27, 2015, to decide not to murder his estranged wife.

But, they said, he didn't listen.

He didn't listen to the judge who told him that morning to stay away from his wife.

He didn't listen to his father saying, “Son, don't do it.”

And he didn't listen to Amanda Colley as she begged for her life on her bathroom floor.

Assistant State Attorney Kenneth Johnson said Colley carefully planned his shooting rampage that morning -- a rampage that also claimed the life of Amanda's best friend, Lindy Dobbins.

Colley filled up his gas tank before he drove about 20 minutes to Amanda's home, which the couple once shared in the upscale Murabella neighborhood in St. Johns County. He had an escape plan, Johnson said.

Colley walked up from behind the home, trying to conceal his movements, Johnson said, because, “He was on a mission.”

Johnson argued that the murders were “cold, calculated and premeditated,” and also “heinous, atrocious and cruel” -- two of the aggravating factors that could warrant the death penalty.

To prove his point about the heinous nature of the crimes, Johnson recounted the brutal details of the murders, including the nine gunshot wounds Amanda suffered, and again played the 911 calls that recorded the women's deaths and their pleas for Colley to stop.

Johnson said Colley had “no conscience, no pity” as he repeatedly pulled the trigger.

“Whatever he thought about Amanda Colley, he was not the judge, jury and executioner of her character. What she did, did not deserve a death sentence,” Johnson said.

But what Colley did does, he said.

The three other aggravating factors the state argued were already proven when the jury convicted Colley last week of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two burglary counts and a count of aggravated stalking, Johnson said:

Colley was previously (or simultaneously) convicted of a capital felony or felony involving use of violence. The murders were committed while Colley was in the commission of a burglary. The victim had an injunction against the killer at the time of the murder (applies only to Amanda Colley).

Colley's defense attorney disputed the state's account of that morning, saying Colley, 38, acted impulsively and did not plan the murders out. He also said that even though Amanda had an injunction against Colley, it should not be considered an aggravating factor because she had invited Colley over in the days before the murders.

“This is not a case of self-defense or excusable homicide,” attorney Garry Wood said. “Neither Amanda Colley nor Lindy Dobbins deserved to die in this case.”

But Wood asked the jurors to show mercy for James Colley and to consider nearly two dozen mitigating circumstances in the case, including Colley's character as a person, father and member of the community, his abuse of alcohol, the domestic violence he witnessed between his parents as a child, and how the medications he was on at the time of the murders, including Ambien, might have affected him.

The jurors must weigh those mitigating circumstances against the aggravating factors they believe the state has proven beyond a reasonable doubt in deciding whether to recommend Colley be executed for the murders.

Florida law says a death penalty recommendation must be unanimous. If it's not, Colley will be sentenced to life without parole. If the jurors recommend death, Circuit Judge Howard Maltz will make the ultimate decision, likely at a later date.

