Julington Creek residents sign petition against proposed dog day care

JULINGTON CREEK, Fla. - Some Julington Creek residents have raised concerns about a proposed pet spa and dog day care center that would be built at the corner of Race Track Road and Veterans Parkway.

Residents opposed to the proposal told News4Jax on Thursday the owner wants to build the business too close to homes, and they're concerned about noise from the dogs. They believe that with the tall pine trees and the pond behind their homes, the sound will echo, making it even louder.

In some areas, the dog day care would be less than 200 feet away from homes. One home sits less than 150 feet from the edge of the property where the business would be built.

Julington Creek resident Emile Therrien loves the view from his backyard of the tall pines and pond. He said he knows something will eventually be built on the lot, but he doesn't think a dog day care should be it.

"I haven't run into one residential owner who thinks this is a good idea or a good business to go here," Therrien said.

Therrien started a petition, listing the reasons he and other neighbors don’t think the Luba’s Pet Spa and Boarding should be built. As of Thursday, he had 100 signatures from his Sutton Hollow neighbors and he expects to get more from people living in other neighborhoods nearby.

"I expect more of the same, you know. I really do. Everyone understands that something will go in here. There’s no telling what it’s going to be," Therrien said. "But we just don’t think a dog kennel in the middle of a residential neighborhood is the right way to go."

The owner of Luba's Pet Spa, which also has a location in Jacksonville's Riverside neighborhood, told News4Jax by phone that she has set up a meeting with people in the area on July 31 to discuss her plan and answer any questions.

Therrien was glad to hear about the community meeting.

"We're not about closing the door in anyone's face," he said. "We want to hear what they are going to do. But we have their site plan. We have their business plan. It just doesn't make any sense."

The facility would still need to be approved by the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners before it could be built.

The land is zoned for open rural, which means a commercial building could be built there.

News4Jax was told the proposed dog day care will likely be discussed at a County Commission meeting on Aug. 16 and that some residents will likely speak out against it at that time.

Opponents hope the petition will convince the County Commission to stop the doggy spa from being built.

