Deputies: Kids begged drinking driver to stop, let them out

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A 30-year-old woman was arrested Monday evening and charged with child neglect and other charges after St. Johns County deputies found four children "frantically" running around beside a highway.

The arrest report said the kids, all under 12-years-old, said Jade Boise, of Cocoa, Florida, was drinking while she was driving and swerving on the road, almost hitting several vehicles. The children told deputies they "began yelling and screaming for (her) to stop" because they were afraid they were going to crash.

When she did pull over off State Road 207, just east of Interstate 95 about 7 p.m., the kids got out and ran, deputies reported.

"Due to the defendants' intoxicated state, she was in no condition to take care of herself (or) four children," the deputy wrote.

The report said Boise was verbally abusive when the deputies handcuffed her and she attempted to kick out the windows of the patrol car.

"She had quite a number of expletives for the deputy who asked her what was going on, and our primary focus was the welfare of those children," said Chuck Mulligan with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Mulligan said Boisvert had been driving for hours after a domestic dispute in South Florida. Deputies praised the oldest child who they said had the wherewithal to take the keys and the other children out of the car.

"It’s certainly not the first time we’ve seen an individual who’s been consuming intoxicants with children, be it theirs or someone else’s," Mulligan said.

In addition to neglect, Boise was charged with resisting arrest. The children were sent back to South Florida to stay with relatives.

