Lightner After Hours offers free evening of culture in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Looking for something free and cultural to do in St. Augustine?

The Lightner Museum is hosting Lightner After Hours this Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.

The free monthly social event, includes an early evening of music by local musicians Raisin Cake Orchestra, cocktails, light appetizers, and the elegant surroundings of The Lightner Museum lobby and first-floor exhibition galleries.

The event is held the last Thursday of each month and is open to the public. Guests may enter through the Granada Street courtyard entrance (across from Lewis Auditorium).

The Lightner Museum is a nonprofit cultural institution sustained by the support of individuals, businesses and sponsors. Donations are appreciated.

Lightner After Hours is funded in part by the Tourist Development Council of St. Johns County.



